Chicago Violence

12-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot While Sitting on Bed in Englewood Home

A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot while sitting on a bed in a home in Englewood on the South Side Sunday night, according to Chicago police.

Marcell Wilson was on the bed with other people in a back bedroom in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone he knew fired a handgun about 11:25 p.m., striking him in the chest, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police did not say whether the shooting was accidental.

No one was in custody.

