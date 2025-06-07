12-year-old boy dies after falling into suburban lake

A 12-year-old boy died Friday night after falling into a lake in Chicago's southwest suburbs, according to officials.

Authorities said the boy was near the water with his 9-year-old brother at Camp Bullfrog Lake in Willow Springs when both boys were seen in the water after witnesses said one of the brothers slipped into the lake.

Officials said the 12-year-old was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water at approximately 7:43 p.m. Friday by a dive team from the North Palos Fire Department and Water Rescue Team.

According to officials, the younger brother was pulled out of shallower water by individuals who were fishing on the bank of the lake.

The 12-year-old was transported to Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:21 p.m., authorities said.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the boy was identified as Asael Gonzalez-Guel.

There was no further information available.