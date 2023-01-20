12-Year-Old Accidentally Shot in Avalon Park After Handgun Inside Family Member's Pocket Goes Off

A 12-year-old was shot overnight while standing inside convenience store in Chicago after a handgun inside the pants pocket of a family member standing nearby fell to the ground and went off, accidentally striking the boy in the hand, police say.

According to officials, the incident took place just after midnight at the convenience store inside a gas station in the 1400 block of E. 87th St. in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood.

Authorities say the 12-year-old male victim was accidentally shot by a known, male family member, after the family member attempted to remove a handgun from his pants pocket.

Surveillance video from the scene shows a handgun going off as it falls through a man's pant leg, ripping a bullet hole through his jeans. A customer standing at the cashier's desk ducks out of site, and the gun the falls to the ground. The man can then be seen picking the gun up and putting it back in his pocket.

The video also shows apparent debris from the gunshot, including a torn up $20 dollar bill.

According to officials, the victim sustained a graze wound to the left hand and was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition. A handgun was recovered and detectives are investigating, authorities say.