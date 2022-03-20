North Lawndale

12-Year-Old, 2 Teens Charged With North Lawndale Carjacking

The suspects were arrested in connection with the Saturday carjacking of a a 50-year-old man, police said

Generic photo of handcuffs.
Getty Images

A 12-year-old boy and two teenagers were charged in connection a carjacking Saturday in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood, authorities said.

Three children, aged 12, 13 and 14, were arrested at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of West Adams, hours after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a victim by force, according to Chicago police.

The suspects each face multiple charges stemming from the carjacking of a 50-year-old man in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard. According to police, the 12-year-old was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking involving a weapon, felony possession of a lost credit/debit card and felony forgery/possession with the intent to deliver.

The 13-year-old boy was arrested on two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking involving a weapon, authorities said. The third suspect, who is 14 years old, was taken into custody for felony aggravated vehicular hijacking involving a weapon and misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

