Park Manor

15 Shot, 2 Fatally at Party in Park Manor, Police Say

At least 15 people were shot, two fatally, at a party in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

At approximately 4:41 a.m. Sunday, a disturbance occurred at a party on the 6798 South Chicago Avenue, police said.

Authorities said a total of 15 people with ages ranging from 20 to 44 years old were struck by gunfire, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. According to officials, four guns were found at the scene.

Police said people injured were taken to area hospitals in good to critical condition, with some currently in surgery.

One individual suffered graze wounds and refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.

Police said they are following up on "several different" leads and detectives are currently investigating.

Check back for more on this developing story.

