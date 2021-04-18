12 Shot, 1 Fatally, Since Friday Night in Chicago

One person has been killed and at least eleven others wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

A shooting Friday night at a Lawndale business left an 18-year-old man dead and a woman wounded, according to police.

About 7 p.m., a person entered the business in the 3600 block of West 16th Street and began firing shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the chest and face and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Jawon L. Ward, a resident of Englewood.

The woman, 44, was shot in the shoulder and back and was taken in good condition to the same hospital, police said.

In nonfatal attacks, a 17-year-old girl was shot early Sunday in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side.

The girl was riding in a vehicle about 12:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Cermak Road when two males exited a black vehicle and fired shots, police said. She was struck in the head and driven to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

Saturday night, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:30 p.m. and found the 34-year-old unresponsive in an alley in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Another man was critically hurt in a shooting early Saturday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The 25-year-old was riding in a vehicle about 2:45 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Marshfield Avenue when a male in a silver or white SUV fired shots, police said. He was struck in the chest, arm and hand and driven to Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A 25-year-old man was shot Saturday in Fifth City on the West Side.

He was driving about 12:20 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a male inside of a passing dark-colored Nissan Rogue fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the back and drove himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

About 20 minutes earlier, a 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man was walking just after midnight in the 7100 block of South Michigan Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the hand and brought himself to Jackson Park Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

At least five other people were injured in shootings citywide so far this weekend.

Last weekend, 28 people were shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago.