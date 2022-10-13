12 Outside-the-box manager options the White Sox could consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

​​​​​Editor's Note: "12 Outside-the-box manager options the White Sox could consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Since Tony La Russa announced his retirement last week, news outlets have been flooded with potential manager names that White Sox fans should familiarize themselves with. But, with so many news outlets, a lot of the names have become incredibly redundant, and although these are likely some of the top managerial candidates, the same names we keep seeing everywhere can't be the only names being considered. So, who are some of the names that haven't been mentioned, but may be worth some sort of consideration?

Many of these names are either current bench coaches who have a long history of coaching/managing, current managers, or more recent coaching hires who have been interviewed for managerial jobs several times over, even if they haven't received the position. Essentially, these are names who are likely to get a managerial job sometime in the future - so, it wouldn't be all that surprising for one of their names to pop up in connection to the White Sox.

So, without further delay, here are 12 names that the White Sox could consider for their open manager job that you probably haven't seen too often on Twitter and in rumors, as well as their credentials.

Skip Schumaker

Current Position: Bench Coach, St. Louis Cardinals

There aren't many organizations with the consistent dedication to turning out a winning product like the St. Louis Cardinals. As both a player and coach, Schumaker would come with plenty of experience in a winning environment. An 11-year major league veteran, Schumaker has coached with the Padres and Cardinals since the 2018 season. From 2018-2019, Schumaker was the first base coach for the Padres, and in 2020-2021, he served as the associate manager for the club. He joined St. Louis as their bench coach prior to the 2022 season.

Having been a player and a coach for the Cardinals, Schumaker is well-versed in the Cardinals' organizational philosophy - and, given its rich history, is a philosophy the White Sox could use some insight into. Additionally, Schumaker was considered a candidate to take over in St. Louis after previous manager Mike Shildt left the organization - though that job eventually went to current manager Oliver Marmol. The fan-favorite may not easily be coaxed away from the Cardinals, but he is someone who is well-deserving of some additional managerial interviews in the coming years. It would not be surprising to see his name in the mix for some jobs this offseason.

Bob Geren

Current Position: Bench Coach, Los Angeles Dodgers

Geren is easily among the most credentialed candidates on this list. A former first-round pick, Geren has the distinction of being the Yankees catcher when Andy Hawkins no-hit the White Sox, but lost, back in 1990. He began his coaching career with the Red Sox, where he managed from 1995-1998 at the Rookie and Class-A levels. He left for Oakland the next season and would be their Single-A manager during the 1999 season. Geren then moved to AAA to manage for three seasons before finally making his way to the majors in 2003 as Oakland's bullpen coach. From there, he became a bench coach until he was named manager in 2007. It was a position he held until 2011 when he was fired midseason in favor of Bob Melvin. He went on to be a bench coach with the Mets from 2012-2015, before setting into his current role as bench coach of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Geren's managerial tenure wasn't incredibly successful, and he was criticized at times for his communication style. At the same time, he was praised by the Mets for his "statistical aptitude" and "strong working knowledge of advanced analytics." He's worked under Billy Beane, proving he does have plenty of experience with modern, revolutionized thinking; he's also spent the last few seasons with the Dodgers, who are the pinnacle of advanced thinking and a winning organization.

It's hard to find too many people more credentialed than Geren; whether or not he fits for the White Sox isn't clear, and the knocks of some of his communication style aren't great. But given where he's been in his career, especially recently, the 61-year-old may see another chance at managing sometime soon.

Don Mattingly

Current Position: Manager, Miami Marlins

If there is anyone more credentialed than Bob Geren on this list, it's definitely Don Mattingly. Mattingly started out as a special instructor for the Yankees during Spring Training from 1997-2003. In 2004, Mattingly began the first of three seasons as the Yankees' hitting coach. He spent one year as the bench coach for Joe Torre, and after being passed over for the manager position in New York following the 2007 season, he moved on to Los Angeles to join Torre once again with the Dodgers. He would spend a few seasons there as the hitting coach, and after being passed over for Cleveland's open position prior to the 2010 season, would eventually be named Joe Torre's successor in Los Angeles at the start of the 2011 season. During his tenure, the Dodgers would go to the playoffs three times, losing in the NLDS twice and NLCS ones. After his fifth season in Los Angeles, Mattingly and the Dodgers mutually parted ways, and Mattingly went on to manage the Miami Marlins - a position he still holds today. The Marlins have not played well during his tenure, but that is for reasons that have been largely beyond his control.

With the Marlins and Mattingly mutually agreeing to move on following the 2022 season - with Mattingly citing his role as one of development and teaching - the 61-year-old finds himself on the market for a new position once again. Perhaps the White Sox would be more interested in Mattingly for a hitting coach or bench coach role, but given his extensive credentials and strong leadership, it wouldn't be surprising to see the White Sox give Mattingly an interview before making a decision on their next manager. Not to mention that Mattingly credits Tony La Russa as one of his mentors.

