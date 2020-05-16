Chicago Police

12 Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash on Chicago’s West Side

All vehicles were traveling on I-290 eastbound toward Chicago

Multiple passengers, including several minors, were transported to local area hospitals on Saturday with serious injuries after a three vehicle crash on Chicago's West Side.

Illinois State Police responded to the crash on I-290 at Paulina Avenue around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday.

According to officials, all vehicles were traveling eastbound in the right lane of the expressway.

For unknown reasons, one vehicle lost control and struck into another vehicle, which crashed into a third vehicle upon impact, according to state police.

All lanes are open to traffic and Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

