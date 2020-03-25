115 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Indiana

The state of Indiana reported a large increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, with 115 new cases reported by state officials Wednesday.

According to data released by state health officials, there are now 477 confirmed cases of the virus. Those cases are spread across 53 of the state’s 92 counties.

The state has reported a total of 14 deaths thus far due to the virus.

Indiana implemented a “stay-at-home” order this week, and state officials are warning that the spike in coronavirus cases is expected to continue.

“We’re still in the very early parts of this outbreak,” state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box told the Associated Press. “We will continue to see more cases.”

The state’s “stay-at-home” order will be in effect until at least April 6, and all non-essential businesses have been ordered to close by the governor’s office.