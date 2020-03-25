coronavirus in indiana

115 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Indiana

Two additional deaths were reported Wednesday by state officials

Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box answers questions about COVID-19 infections and its impact on the state as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb listens during a briefing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Holcomb ordered state residents to remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety. The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7.
Michael Conroy/AP

The state of Indiana reported a large increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, with 115 new cases reported by state officials Wednesday.

According to data released by state health officials, there are now 477 confirmed cases of the virus. Those cases are spread across 53 of the state’s 92 counties.

The state has reported a total of 14 deaths thus far due to the virus.

Local

coronavirus 2 mins ago

United Center to Transform Into Coronavirus Logistics Hub

coronavirus in illinois 2 mins ago

Illinois Commerce Commission Reminds Residents Not to Flush Sanitary Wipes, Facial Tissues Down Toilet

Indiana implemented a “stay-at-home” order this week, and state officials are warning that the spike in coronavirus cases is expected to continue.

“We’re still in the very early parts of this outbreak,” state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box told the Associated Press. “We will continue to see more cases.”

The state’s “stay-at-home” order will be in effect until at least April 6, and all non-essential businesses have been ordered to close by the governor’s office.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in indiana
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us