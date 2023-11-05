West Englewood

11-year-old girl critically wounded after being shot inside West Englewood residence

By Sun Times Wire

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after a shooting in West Englewood Sunday afternoon.

The girl was inside a residence on the 2000 block of West 68th Place around 3:50 p.m. when she was shot in the head from outside the home, according to police.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Officials said a weapon was recovered at the scene and two people were taken in for questioning.

