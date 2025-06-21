lawndale

11-year-old boy shot in park on Chicago's West Side: police

According to police, the boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

By Grace Erwin

An 11-year-old boy was shot in the lower back just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue. The victim was in a park, according to police, when he was shot.

The offender is unknown, police said.

According to police, the boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Detectives are investigating.

No further information was available.

