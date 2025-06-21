An 11-year-old boy was shot in the lower back just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue. The victim was in a park, according to police, when he was shot.

The offender is unknown, police said.

According to police, the boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Detectives are investigating.

No further information was available.