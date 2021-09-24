11-Year-Old Boy Has Emotional Reunion With Best Friend After ‘Hard' Separation Due to COVID

Heartwarming video shows an emotional reunion Friday between two boys who were separated after one moved away and the coronavirus pandemic swept through the nation.

Three years ago, 11-year-old Stevie from Chicago was separated from Owen when his best friend moved to Missouri with his family.

"The separation compounded by COVID has been hard on both boys," said Diane Stroud, Stevie's mom.

Stevie had a bad day at school Friday, she said, and asked to be picked up early. The 11-year-old had no idea his best friend had traveled from Missouri to Chicago on a business trip with his dad and was waiting in the backseat for him.

The video shows Stevie walking to his car with his backpack and basketball, only to open the door and see Owen sitting in the backseat. Stevie drops the basketball, stares at his best friend and starts shedding tears of joy, as his mom explains.

"What are you doing here?" Stevie asked in the video through tears. "You just made my day. I've had the worst day ever. What are you doing here?"

"I'm visiting you in Chicago -- that's what I'm doing here," Owen replied.

"I feel like I'm dreaming," Stevie said.