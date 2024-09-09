11 robbed at gunpoint in 30 minutes on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say

Eleven people were robbed at gunpoint in less than an hour early Monday on the Southwest Side.

Four robberies occurred along different blocks in and near the Brighton Park neighborhood and each included two gunmen who forced the victims to the ground while they took their belongings before fleeing in a dark-colored SUV.

Around 1:10 a.m., a 33-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl were walking in the 4600 block of South California Avenue when the two gunmen approached and went through their pockets, Chicago police said.

About 20 minutes later, two women, 48 and 57, were on the sidewalk in the 4800 block of South Seeley Avenue when they were robbed, police said.

Around 1:35 a.m., a group of five men and women ranging in age from 21 to 52 were in the 4200 block of South Richmond Street when they were also approached by two gunmen and robbed in the same manner, officials said.

Around the same time, a man and woman, 42 and 40, were robbed in a driveway in the 2500 block of West 46th Street, officials said.

Police couldn’t confirm whether the robberies were directly connected and no injuries were reported.

No one was in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.