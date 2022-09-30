11 Places To Go Apple Picking Near Chicago, Plus Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and More

Whether you're a leaf-peeper, a pumpkin patcher or an apple-picker, fall has settled in across Chicago.

Here are a few orchards, haunted houses, fall festivals and more to check out in and around the city as the 2022 fall season continues.

Apple Picking Near Chicago

All Seasons Orchard

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Located at 14510 IL Route 176 in Woodstock, the orchard includes a pumpkin patch and a corn maze and is open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Apple Holler

Located at 5006 S. Sylvania Ave. in Sturtevant, Wisconsin, the apple and pear orchard is open 9 a.m - 5 p.m. daily

County Line Orchard

Located at 200 S. County Line Rd. in Hobart, Indiana, the orchard will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Goebbert's Farm and Apple Orchard

Located at 40 W. Higgins Rd. in South Barrington, the orchard will be open 9 a.m to 6 p.m. daily.

Honey Hill Orchard

Located at 11783 Waterman Rd. in Waterman, the u-pick orchard, corn maze and farmstand is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jonamac Orchard

Located at 19412 Shabbona Rd. in Malta, the orchard is open with different activities throughout the fall season daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kuipers Family Farm

Located at 1N318 Watson Rd. in Maple Park, the orchard will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Prairie Sky Orchard

Located at 4914 N. Union Rd. in Union, the orchard will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekends.

Royal Oak Farm Orchard

Located at 15908 Hebron Rd. in Harvard, the orchard is pen from 10 a.m,. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Stade's Farm & Market

Located at 3709 on Miller Rd. in McHenry, the orchard which includes a petting zoo, hayrides, corn maze and more, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun Berry Farm

Located at 2318 Greenwood Rd. in Woodstock, U-Pick farm, which features strawberries, raspberries, apples and vegetables, is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pumpkin Patches Near Chicago

Goebbert's Farm and Garden Center

Through Oct. 31, the pumpkin patch will have other fall activities, including an animal farm, a corn stalk maze and wagon rides.

Located at 40 W. Higgins Rd. in South Barrington, the patch will be open 9 a.m to 6 p.m. daily.

Tickets information is available here.

Bengston's Pumpkin Fest

The pumpkin farm opened Sept. 16, welcoming guests throughout October. In additional to picking pumpkins, the farm has a variety of rides, tractor rides, a haunted barn and a petting zoo.

Located at 13341 W. 51st St. in Homer Glen, the patch will be open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekends.

Tickets information is available here.

Sonny Acres Farm

Sonny Acres kicked off its Fall Fest celebration Sept. 17, which will wrap up Oct. 31. Visitors can partake in an array of fall activities, including picking pumpkins, riding a haunted hayride and savoring sweet treats.

Located at 29W310 North Ave. in West Chicago, the farm will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Tickets information is available here.

Abbey Farms

From Sept. 17 to Oct. 30, Abbey Farms will host pumpkin pickings, live music, a corn maze, various rides and other attractions.

Located at 2855 Hart Rd. in Aurora, the farm will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Tickets information is available here.

Odyssey Fun Farm

Odyssey Fun Farms will open Friday for the season, offering guests the chance to pick pumpkins, cruise on hay rides and feed animals at its petting zoo, among other activities.

Located at 18900 Oak Park Ave. in Tinley Park, the farm will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Tickets information is available here.

Haunted Houses Near Chicago

13th Floor

Located at 5050 River Rd. in Schiller Park, the house will be open at differing hours from September through early November.

Ticket information is available here.

Basement of the Dead

Located at 42 W. New York St. in Aurora, the house will be open at differing hours from September through early November.

Ticket information is available here.

Sonny Acres Farm

Located at 29W310 North Ave. in West Chicago, the house will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Ticket information is available here.

The 'World's Largest' Corn Maze

Billed as the largest in the world, Richardson Corn Maze will devote its 28-acre field to commemorating 60 years of "James Bond" movies.

Visitors can wander among the range of actors that have brought the British secret agent to life across 27 films throughout the maze's 10-mile trail.

The Spring Grove farm opened Sept. 10, welcoming visitors to explore its maze and additional autumn attractions, including pumpkin picking, wagon rides and campfires.

The farm will run Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 30.

Ticket information is available here.

Fall Festivals in and Around Chicago

Fright Fest

Fright Fest, Six Flags Great America's spookiest celebration, is back at the Gurnee amusement park for its 31st terrifying season with haunted houses, live performances, spooky scare zones, rides after dark and more.

The event began Sept. 17 and will run until Oct. 31, which is the night of Halloween.

The amusement park is currently only open Saturdays and Sundays. However, the park will also open on select Mondays and Fridays through the duration of Fright Fest. Hours of operation vary by day.

Oktoberfest Naperville

Naperville's two-day take of the popular German festival will include games, food, local and traditional beer, as well as polka and rock music. Guests can head to the festival Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Ticket information is available here.

Fall Fest at Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo invites zoogoers to its free fall celebration each year. The festival's eighth rendition will feature pumpkin patches and hay mountains, as well as ticketed attractions like a 65-foot Ferris wheel and a harvest maze.

While the event's hours of operation will vary, it will take place Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 30 to Oct. 30.

Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest

The 35th rendition of Lincoln Square's long-standing tradition will run Oct. 1-2, offering the community an opportunity to ring in the fall season with markets, entertainment and apples, of course. More information can be found here.

Boo! at the Zoo

Brookfield Zoo will transform its grounds with Halloween-themed décor and events throughout spooky season.

A series of programs will run Saturdays and Sundays throughout Oct. 8-23 for visitors, who are all encouraged by organizers to show up in costume.

Ticket and time information are available here.

Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns

The Chicago Botanical Gardens will light up the night with more than 1,000 hand-carved pumpkins etched with images of classic Halloween characters, celebrities and nods to Chicago.

Visitors can stroll among the garden's pumpkin-lit trails, partake in live carving demonstrations and sip on drinks. The event will take shape Oct. 12-16 and 19-23.

Ticket and time information are available here.

All Hallows Eve

Naperville invites kids 16 years old and younger to its two-day festival that will be filled with outdoor activities and performances, some of which include axe throwing, laser tag and an immersive skit inspired by Harry Potter.

The event will be held Oct. 14-15, and ticket information is available here.

Open House Chicago

Chicago Architecture Center's free public festival will give locals behind-the-scenes access to architecturally, historically and culturally significant sites across the area Oct. 15-16.

Over 150 sites that are generally closed to the public will open their doors for visitors.

Sites and their hours of operations will be available here.

Howlin' at the Moon

From fire dancers to liquid light shows, Halloween-themed attractions and performances will ring throughout Naperville at the Chicago suburb's festival geared toward those over the age of 21.

While walking through the festival grounds, which will feature art galleries and markets, guests can grab a bite at the Food Truck Graveyard or drinks at the Booze Bar.

The event will run Oct. 21-22. Ticket information is available here.