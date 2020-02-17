11 Kids Among 25 Shot in Weekend Chicago Violence

Eleven kids were among 25 people shot across Chicago in weekend gun violence that left at least three people dead.

At least three of the shootings involving children were accidental, according to authorities.

The first incident took place around 7:49 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of West Filmore. There, a 7-year-old girl was handling a gun after finding it inside of a residence when it went off, striking an 11-year-old boy, police said. The boy was hit in the neck, and is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. Police believe the shooting was accidental.

Less than two hours later, a total of six people were shot inside of an apartment in the 6500 block of South King Drive at approximately 9:08 p.m., police said.

Three of the victims - a 14-year-old girl, a 23-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man - were all listed in critical condition at area hospitals. A 20-year-old man was shot in the face, chest and leg and was listed in serious condition. Two other victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, were in good condition at area hospitals. No suspects were in custody.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Forestville, a young boy was playing with a gun he found inside of a residence when it went off, striking two other children. An 8-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and hand, and a 12-year-old girl was grazed in the arm. Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Just after noon Saturday, in the 2400 block of South Troy, a 15-year-old boy was handling a firearm, which went off, according to police. A 14-year-old girl was hit by the gunfire, suffering a wound to her cheek. The teen boy is in police custody, and the girl is in fair condition at Cook County Hospital.

Also Saturday, a 16-year-old male was shot while walking on the sidewalk around 5 p.m. in the 400 block of East 113th Street, police said. An unknown offender inside a light-colored vehicle pulled up and fired shots at the victim. The teen sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

Early Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was walking in the 900 block of West 31st Street when a person in a black sedan fired shots at him, striking him in the leg. Police said the boy was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in fair condition.

Then, around 2:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of West 63rd Street, a 17-year-old boy was driving westbound in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and a person inside opened fire, striking the boy in the face. He drove himself to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, a 17-year-old girl was walking with a 19-year-old man, who police say was a friend, when the pair were approached by three men in a tan SUV. The men in the car asked if the pair wanted to buy drugs, but when they refused, one of the men in the car opened fire, hitting the teen girl in the foot, police said. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, authorities said.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

Chicago police officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 5400 block of South State Street at approximately 2 p.m. found evidence of a shooting but no victim. Later, a 33-year-old man walked into the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was the victim from the State Street incident, but refused to cooperate with police.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred in the 8000 block of South Paulina at approximately 3:39 p.m. Friday, police said. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the area discovered a male lying in the street, having suffered gunshot wounds to his head and body. Police say the unidentified male was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, and he later died from his injuries. Police are continuing to investigate, and no suspect is in custody.

Saturday –

A 20-year-old man told police that he was riding in the back of a car in the 3200 block of West Columbus at approximately 3:25 a.m. when a gun being handled by another person in the car went off, striking the victim in the foot. Police said the man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, and is listed in good condition.

In the 600 block of North Ashland at approximately 4 a.m., a 29-year-old man was at a gas station when he began arguing with another individual. Shortly after the argument began gunfire rang out, striking the victim in the hip and arm, according to police. The man drove to the 900 block of South Ashland, then was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place, two men were sitting in a vehicle when they were shot, police said. Both men, 33 years of age, were shot in the right arm, and both were taken to Mount Sinai, where they were listed in good condition.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 5500 block of West West End at approximately 11:18 p.m. discovered a 25-year-old man lying on the ground, police said. The man had been shot in the back, shoulder and abdomen, and is in critical condition at Loyola.

Sunday -

Just before midnight, a 21-year-old man was walking when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man was shot in the shoulder and told police he did not know where the shots came from. He took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

On Sunday afternoon, a 30-year-old man got into a verbal altercation with another man in the 6400 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to police. During the altercation, one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the 30-year-old twice in the torso. The gunman then fled the scene, and has not been found. The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found a 40-year-old man lying on the ground in the 700 block of West 50th Street with gunshot wounds to the face and leg. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said they have found no witnesses and the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

Monday -