11 Hurt, 2 Critically, in Chicago Weekend Shootings, Police Say

At least 11 people have been shot so far this weekend in Chicago, with two of the victims listed in critical condition at area hospitals.

On Friday at approximately 7:36 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Rhodes, a 37-year-old man reported that he had been shot multiple times in the back.

Police say the man drove himself to an area hospital, and was listed in critical condition.

A South Loop armed robbery left a 21-year-old man critically-injured on Sunday morning. According to police, the man was standing outside when he was approached by a suspect, who then demanded property from him.

That suspect then opened fire, striking the victim in both thighs.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and the suspect was able to flee the scene.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far.

Sunday –

A 21-year-old man was in the 2200 block of South Wabash at approximately 6 a.m. when a suspect walked up to him and demanded money. Police say the suspect then opened fire, striking the victim in both thighs. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Saturday –

An 18-year-old man was shot in the neck in the 4100 block of West North Avenue at approximately 2:21 a.m. Police say the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and no further information was immediately available.

In the 7100 block of South Halsted at approximately 2:30 a.m., a 62-year-old man was driving when a person in a black sedan opened fire, with a bullet grazing the victim’s abdomen, according to police. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

At approximately 8:51 a.m. in the first block of North Dearborn, two men were shot, police said. A 35-year-old man was hit in the right leg, and a 58-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his left arm. Police say both men were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

Police say a 19-year-old man was involved in a domestic dispute in the 4900 block of West Van Buren at approximately 11:31 a.m. when he was shot in the left ankle. The teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 17-year-old was shot in the wrist in the 2800 block of South Pulaski at approximately 6:52 p.m. Police say the teen heard a loud noise and felt pain in his wrist, but wasn’t able to provide further details. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital.

In the 6000 block of South Pulaski, a 19-year-old man was shot in the foot, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Friday –