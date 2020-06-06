Aurora

11 Facing Felony Charges in Connection With Aurora Demonstrations

Eleven people are facing felony charges in connection with demonstrations that occurred between May 31 and June 1, in west suburban Aurora, according the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The eleven arrestees range in age from 19 to 36, the state’s attorney’s office said. One person was charged  with arson and criminal damage to government property for allegedly setting fire to an Elgin police vehicle and six others were hit with burglary and retail theft charges.

Two people were charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer for allegedly attempting to stop an officer from making and arrest and another person was charged with allegedly stealing a police baton and a flare gun from a parked police vehicle, as well as throwing a rock at officers, the state’s attorney’s office said.

A 27-year-old man is facing aggravated assault for allegedly driving his vehicle at multiple officers who were blocking the road, the state’s attorney’s office said. No one was injured.

