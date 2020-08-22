Chicago Police

11 Burglaries Reported at Gage Park Businesses

The burglaries happened between July 17 and Aug. 17, Chicago police said.

Chicago police are warning Gage Park business owners about 11 burglaries that were reported within a month in the Southwest Side neighborhood.

The burglaries happened between July 17 and Aug. 17, Chicago police said.

Eight of the 11 burglaries happened between the 5200 and 5600 blocks of South Kedzie Avenue, police said. The other three happened between the 2800 and 3300 blocks of West 55th Street.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Area One detectives are investigating.

