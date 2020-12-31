10K Weed ‘Dabbers' Confiscated By Customs Officers at O'Hare

Customs officers at O’Hare International Airport confiscated an illegal shipment of 10,000 “dabbers” used to vaporize marijuana.

The shipment — labeled as “glass adaptors” — was destined for a business in Glendale Heights from Hong Kong, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

But officers inspected the shipment’s four packages earlier this week and found illegal “dabbers” and “quartz banger nails” used to vaporize cannabis concentrates on a bong or dab ring, officials said.

The shipment was valued at $169,000.

Chicago’s Area Port Director Shane Campbell said it was a “major seizure.”

The Glendale Heights company receiving the shipment has had other drug paraphernalia seizures at other ports of entry, customs officials said.

The company also allegedly had four others shipments in December of the same merchandise.

Earlier in December, customs officers at O’Hare confiscated an illegal shipment of 5,000 glass marijuana pipes and vaping kits from Hong Kong.