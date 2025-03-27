More than 10,000 cans of Coca-Cola are being recalled in Illinois and Wisconsin due to potential contamination, according to an alert from the Food and Drug Administration.

The voluntary recall, from Milwaukee-based Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling LLC, was initially issued March 6. March 24, the recall was classified as "Class II" on a three-level scale. A Class II recall is a "situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," the FDA said.

According to the FDA, the cans were recalled for potential contamination with a foreign object, specifically plastic. The 12-ounce "Coca Cola Original Taste" cans were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin, the FDA said. In total, 864 12-packs of the products were recalled, with the following UPC numbers:

Can UPC: 0 49000-00634 6

0 49000-00634 6 12-Can Pack UPC: 0 49000-02890 4

The FDA did not provide more details on what consumers should do if they have the recalled products. The agency also did not specify how the contamination was discovered, or if any injuries were reported.

More information on the recall can be found in the FDA alert here.

The recall comes amid a slew of other recent recalls for popular items sold at grocery stores, including some bags of ground coffee, Lean Cuisine meals, liquid laundry detergent and more.