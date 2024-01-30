$100k reward offered for information leading to arrest of man who stole mail in Lincoln Park, Near North Side

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of stealing mail over the last three months, the agency announced.

Between November 2023 and this month, the man is alleged to have damaged mailboxes to steal the mail inside and left carrying the stolen mail in a plastic bag, the agency said.

The robberies took place in the Near North Side and Lincoln Park neighborhoods, in the 1600 block of North Hudson Avenue; 300 block of West Concord Place; 300 block of West Scott Street; and the 1300 and 1400 blocks of North Cleveland Avenue.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service asks anyone with information about the thefts to contact them at (877) 876-2455, but the public is warned not to take action to apprehend the thief. The agency didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The agency previously offered $150,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a letter carrier in Humboldt Park last year.

A bill introduced in the U.S. Senate last year would return postal police officers to routes alongside postal carriers rather than restricting them to protecting USPS property, a change made in 2020. The bill remains in committee.