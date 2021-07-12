$100K Illinois Vaccine Lottery Winners Chosen, From Chicago, Quincy and Springfield

Three winners were chosen Monday during the first $100,000 drawing of Illinois' COVID vaccine lottery.

The winners, located in Quincy, Springfield and Chicago, will be notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health by phone or email starting Monday afternoon. Each will be awarded a $100,000 cash prize.

"Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won," IDPH said in a statement.

Health officials will call from 312-814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

"No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification," according to IDPH. "Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process."

Winners will be announced eight days after each drawing unless they choose to remain anonymous.

The winner of the first $1 million drawing was picked last week and is from Chicago, according to Illinois officials. Three young people from DeKalb, suburban Cook County and Chicago won $150,000 scholarships.