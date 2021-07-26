illinois vaccine lottery

$100K Illinois Vaccine Lottery Winners Chosen, From Bolingbrook, Champaign County, Vernon Hills

Winners will be notified by phone or email beginning Monday afternoon.

Three winners were chosen Monday during the third $100,000 drawing of Illinois' COVID vaccine lottery.

The winners, located in Bolingbrook, Champaign County and Vernon Hills, will be notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health by phone or email starting Monday afternoon. Each will be awarded a $100,000 cash prize.

"Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won," IDPH said in a statement.

Health officials will call from 312-814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

"No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification," according to IDPH. "Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process."

Winners will be announced eight days after each drawing unless they choose to remain anonymous.

Last week, $100,000 winners were chosen in Berwyn, Chicago and Joliet.

Head to the All In for the Win vaccine lottery page for more info.

