Haul out the holly! Englewood clergyman are distributing free Christmas trees to residents Dec. 4.

The Pastors of Englewood will be giving away trees from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the New Birth Church of God in Christ, 1500 W. 69th Street.

Each tree is between 6 and 8 feet tall. Trees will be passed out on a first come, first served basis with a limit of one tree for each family.

Recipients must be able to handle and transport their tree of choice on their own.