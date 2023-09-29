10-year-old girl wounded in Englewood shooting

A 10-year-old girl was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Englewood on the South Side.
The girl was inside a bedroom in a residence in the 6400 block of South Racine Avenue when shots were fired from outside about 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.