10-Year-Old Brain Tumor Survivor Becomes Cubs Honorary Bat Boy

A 10-year-old Cubs fan had the rare opportunity to serve as the team's honorary bat boy on Friday as the North Siders took on the Miami Marlins.

Flynn McGuire, who is from Yorkville, underwent a craniotomy to have a brain tumor to removed at the age of 1, according to a news release from Advocate Aurora Health.

Accompanied by his father, Dan, mother, Emma and sister, Hazel, Flynn spent time in the dugout, took part in batting practice before the game, received a customized jersey and was featured on the video board.

“Flynn is a shy kid, doesn’t really like the spotlight on him," his father stated. "But today I think is another one of those realizations for him about how lucky he is, not only to be alive today, but to be here today experiencing all this.”

For Flynn, there was one moment that stood out - meeting his favorite player, Nico Hoerner.