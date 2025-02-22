10-year-old boy struck by stray bullet inside home, 3 others also shot: Police

A 10-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet in a shooting that also left three others injured in Gary, Indiana, according to police.

At around 6:25 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Gary Police Department responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 5800 block of West 29th Place, authorities stated in a news release. A 10-year-old boy, who was inside a home, was shot in the back of the neck, police said.

He was transported to an area hospital and later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital for treatment. The boy's condition hadn't been released as of Friday evening.

While officers were working at the scene, they learned three adults showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police stated. The victims were identified as three men from Gary, aged 18, 20 and 22 years old.

One of the men told police they met up with the two others, and a shooting occurred between all three of them, authorities said.

Police were investigating late Thursday to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident was isolated, and there was no immediate threat to the community, police stated.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jervean Gates of the Gary Police Department's Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1209.