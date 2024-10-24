A 10-year-old boy broke free from a man trying to kidnap him Wednesday evening in Chicago's Little Village and police are looking for the attacker.

About 6 p.m., the boy was in his front yard in the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue when the man grabbed him by the arm and put his arm around the boy’s neck and mouth, Chicago police said.

The boy was forced to walk north on Springfield Avenue, then east on 30th Street to Millard Avenue before he broke free and ran back home where he was found by his father, police said.

The man was wearing a black fabric mask covering his head with his eyes visible and black beard showing out of the bottom of mask, a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants with rips on the legs, according to police. He also may be wearing a gold ring with a diamond on his left hand and could be in possession of a phone with a red case, officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.