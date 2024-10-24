chicago news

10-year-old boy breaks free from attempted kidnapper in Chicago: Police

About 6 p.m., the boy was in his front yard when the man grabbed him by the arm and put his arm around the boy’s neck and mouth, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

A 10-year-old boy broke free from a man trying to kidnap him Wednesday evening in Chicago's Little Village and police are looking for the attacker.

About 6 p.m., the boy was in his front yard in the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue when the man grabbed him by the arm and put his arm around the boy’s neck and mouth, Chicago police said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The boy was forced to walk north on Springfield Avenue, then east on 30th Street to Millard Avenue before he broke free and ran back home where he was found by his father, police said.

The man was wearing a black fabric mask covering his head with his eyes visible and black beard showing out of the bottom of mask, a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants with rips on the legs, according to police. He also may be wearing a gold ring with a diamond on his left hand and could be in possession of a phone with a red case, officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright Chicago Sun-Times

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us