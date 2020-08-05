10-Week-Old Puppy Stolen From Naperville Pet Shop, Police Say

Naperville police are offering a reward for anyone able to help after a 10-week-old puppy was stolen from a suburban pet store.

The Boston Terrier puppy was stolen from Naperville Petland at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

Police said one person distracted employees of the pet store while the other person removed the dog from a restricted area. The two left in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to officials.

The black and white dog weighs only about four pounds, police said. Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest of the two subjects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or at www.napervillecrimestoppers.com

Another dog theft was reported in the Chicago suburbs in February, according to Aurora police.

A Shih Tzu puppy was stolen from its cage at the Furry Babies store at the Fox Valley Mall in the evening, police said.

The brown and white dog weighed only a few pounds and was slightly bigger than a human hand, officials said. The dog was valued at approximately $3,400.

Another dog was stolen from this same pet store two years prior in the afternoon on Dec. 18, 2018.

A 10-week-old male blue Merle English Bulldog puppy was taken, according to Naperville Petland, which called the dog a "rare color of a very popular breed."