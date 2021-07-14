$10 Tickets to Watch Chicago Bears Practice at Soldier Field Go on Sale Tomorrow

Tickets for the 2021 Meijer Chicago Bears Family Fest go on sale Thursday at 3 p.m., organizers announced.

The entire family is invited to Soldier Field for a day filled with all-things Chicago Bears on Aug. 3.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The day will feature family-friendly outdoor activities from 9:30 to 11 a.m. All who attend will get a chance to meet Staley Da Bear, enjoy the Chicago Bears Drumline, take pony rides, listen to live music and more.

The Chicago Bears will begin their first practice of the year at Solider Field at 11 a.m. that day.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased here. They can also be purchased in person at the box office. Seating will be assigned.

For more information visit here.