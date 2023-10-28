From buffets to three-course menus to home catering, there’s a variety of restaurant options with Thanksgiving specials for those looking to keep the kitchen clear this year.

We’ve come up with a list of 10 restaurants with Thanksgiving specials at a variety of price levels ­– and they still have open reservations, too.

Truluck’s

Prepare for a three-course Thanksgiving feast at Truluck’s in Rosemont with turkey, side dishes and desserts for $59 for adults and $29 for those 12 and under. Truluck’s is known for its seafood and crab menu so guests can add ocean delights to complement their meal and order specialty holiday cocktails.

Ann Sather

Find a special that won’t break the bank at Ann Sather Restaurant where you can order the Thanksgiving Menu for $30.95 which will include roasted turkey, vegetable soup, homemade breads, a choice of apple or pumpkin pie and more. Ann Sather Restaurant also offers holiday catering options to those who want to host the party at home without having to toil in the kitchen all day.

River Roast

Enjoy the extensive menu at River Roar’s on Thanksgiving for $75 ­– children under 6 eat for free. The menu includes a charcuterie board, a salad course, roasted turkey, mac and cheese, pumpkin pie and more. There are still reservations available from brunch until dinner time on Thanksgiving day.

The Smith

Prepare to choose from a variety of options at casual American brasserie The Smith’s three-course Thanksgiving dinner. For $78, guests can choose from six starters – like butternut squash soup to ricotta gnocchi with truffle cream – to mains – such as turkey, pasta or short ribs. For dessert, The Smith is offering pumpkin cheesecake in a jar as well as sticky apple toffee pudding and dark chocolate layer cake. The order also includes fixings of apple brioche stuffing, crispy brussels sprouts and cranberry orange jam.

Gene & Georgetti

Chicago’s Tuscan steakhouse Gene & Georgetti will open its doors from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving to serve its special three-course menu. The $95 price tag includes a variety of salad options for starters, various protein and a vegetarian option for main dishes and five different types of desserts to choose from. There will also be a long list of Thanksgiving cocktails and virgin drinks such as a pumpkin mudslide, maple bourbon smash and apple cider mule.

The Albert

Gorge on flatbreads, carving stations, house-made pastas, freshly baked pies and more at The Albert’s all-day buffet on Thanksgiving for $65 each person. Buffet highlights include roasted turkey with cranberry stuffing, herb-crusted red snapper and roasted dry-aged prime rib

The Albert is also offering a Thanksgiving to-go dinner that serves four for $130. The order will include a choice of olive-poached turkey or prime rib, stuffing, mashed potatoes, salad, vegetables and a caramelized pumpkin roll for dessert.

Frontier

Choose from a variety of turkey sizes at Frontier to enjoy Thanksgiving delights from the comfort of your home. Turkey catering is offered in the size of a half turkey, a 15 pound turkey and 20 pound turkey. Customers can also choose from a variety of sides including cornbread stuffing, roasted Brussel sprouts, sweet potato pie and more.

Prime & Provisions

Chicago steakhouse Prime & Provisions is offering a Thanksgiving dinner menu where guests choose a salad, seafood, protein, side and dessert each. An adult seating is $95 while those ages 7 to 12 are charged $35, and anyone 6 and under can eat for free.

Bistronomic

The $85 three-course special at this Parisian bistro lets guests choose between four appetizer options, four entrees and three desserts. Bistronomic’s Thanksgiving special has a variety of vegetarian options and offers an additional artisanal French cheeses plate for $25.

Shaw’s Crab House

Enjoy Shaw’s iconic seafood menu with an additional list of dishes special to Thanksgiving. The crab house will offer classics like roasted turkey breast, traditional brioche stuffing, sweet corn casserole and more from brunch until dinner.

Cherry Circle Room

Executive Chef Mari Katsumura of the Cherry Circle Room has prepared a Thanksgiving feast for the price tag of $120 and a $100 vegetarian option. The set menu includes roast turkey (or lentil loaf for vegetarians), buttermilk mashed potatoes, a seasonal pie cart and more. Children 12 and under can dine at the Cherry Circle Room for $50 each.