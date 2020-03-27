10 Test Positive for Coronavirus After Suburban Church Service, Pastor Says

At least 10 people from The Life Church of Glenview have tested positive for coronavirus since the church's last service on March 15.

In a March 24 Facebook video, Layna Showalter LoCascio, the wife of Pastor Anthony LoCascio, confirmed numerous people were diagnosed with the coronavirus after attending services.

Showalter LoCascio said there are at least 43 people with apparent symptoms that are connected to the church, located at 3030 Central Rd. in Glenview.

"They all haven’t tested but whoever gets a test done ends up being positive, and we all have the same symptoms," Showalter LoCascio said in a March 25 Facebook post.

Three parishioners were hospitalized, but one has since been released, Pastor Anthony LoCascio told The Daily Herald.

"Our sweet church has been hit so so hard, a blow that hit harder than we were prepared for," Showalter LoCascio said.



