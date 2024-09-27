10 spooky haunted houses to visit in the Chicago area before Halloween

They might be one of the spookiest signs of fall: haunted houses.

A sign the spookiest day of the year is approaching, haunted houses are intended to spook and prepare you for all the ghosts and goblins you could see come Oct. 31.

Wanting to visit one but overwhelmed with all the options?

Here's some information to help narrow your choice down.

13th Floor Haunted House - Schiller Park

Explore two themed-haunted houses in suburban Schiller Park hosted by entertainment company Thirteenth Floor. The Deadlands is a post-apocalyptic world rife with viral mutations where visitors embark on a quest to expose the corporation behind the virus. Depths of Darkness, meanwhile, is a maritime horror adventure following an ancient deep-sea creature.

The attraction is located at 5050 River Rd., Schiller Park and is open through Nov. 9. You can view the schedule and buy tickets here.

Nightmare on Clark Street - Chicago

Wrigleyville-based Nightmare on Clark Street is a three-floor labyrinth-style haunted house where guests must navigate their way through various scares. The attraction even has a bar with Halloween-themed cocktails, so guests over 21 can find liquid courage before continuing on.

Nightmare on Clark Street is located at 3505 N. Clark St. and is open through Nov. 3.

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison

The venue housing this attraction was featured in "The Blues Brothers" and closed doors as a real prison back in 2002. Now, it’s said to be haunted. Another Thirteenth Floor property, the prison is featuring three attractions this year: Inmates Row, Carnage in Cell Block 13 and zombie laser tag.

Visit the Old Joliet Haunted Prison at 401 Woodruff Road. It is open from Fridays to Sundays during the first week of October and additional days leading up to Halloween.

The Catacombs - Chicago

Descend into the Catacombs of St. Pascal’s Church, a non-profit haunted house run by the school and church, where all funds raised will support youth education efforts. The Catacombs, located in Portage Park, houses a list of original icons, including Peanut the Clown, a scarecrow named Stitches and a three-faced man.

You can visit The Catacombs at 6143 W Irving Park Road on Fridays, Saturdays and select Sundays starting on Oct. 4. You can buy tickets here.

Basement of the Dead - Aurora

Ranked number one on various haunted house lists is Basement of the Dead, a horror attraction featuring other-worldly creatures, ghosts and chainsaws in Aurora.

The haunted house is located at 42. W. New York St., and is open through Nov. 3. Ticket prices vary depending on the day and can be purchased here.

Disturbia - Downers Grove

From the same creator as Basement of the Dead is Disturbia. Visitors will embark on a path that takes them through a haunted graveyard and pumpkin patch full of deformed monsters.

Disturbia, located at 1213 Butterfield Rd. Its season wraps up on Nov. 3.

HellsGate - Lockport

This multi-level haunted mansion is hidden in the woods, keeping its ghouls and secrets locked behind a gate. HellsGate features a giant slide, and guests have the chance to get their ticket free if they can find the Key Master and solve their riddle correctly within 10 seconds.

Visitors must park at 301 W. 2nd St. and take a roughly five-minute shuttle bus ride to the HellsGate grounds. The haunted house is open Thursdays to Sundays in October, with additional dates running up to and on Halloween. Tickets can be purchased here.

Hayride of Horror - Lockport

Just a five-minute drive away from HellsGate is the Hayride of Horror where guests ride through a haunted park full of spirits. At the same venue, guests can also experience the Curse of the Bayou. The venue also features a 20-foot outdoor movie screen and bonfire to warm up those in line while waiting their turn.

Find tickets to the Hayride of Horror, located at 1811 S. Lawrence Ave., here. The hayride is open on Fridays and Saturdays.

Massacre Haunted House - Montgomery

In this massive venue, visitors can walk through over 35,000 square feet of horror attractions rife with killer clowns and blood-thirsty nurses. A new "torture chamber" has opened up this year, too. Massacre Haunted House is one of the largest indoor haunted houses in the Chicago area that features movie-quality set design and nearly 100 actors.

You can also find escape rooms and an axe throwing lounge. The venue, including the waiting line that has heating, is fully indoor and has 40 rooms, so don’t let the weather be an excuse to skip out!

The Massacre Haunted House is located at 299 Montgomery Rd., and is open from Sept. 27 through Nov. 2.

Scream Scene - Skokie

Chainsaw maniacs and a clown maze are some of the frightening highlights you’ll find at the Scream Scene. The attraction comes to haunt Skokie every fall, taking over the Skokie Water Playground that is left abandoned in cooler months.

Located at 4715 Oakton St., Scream Scene is open on select days from Oct. 4 through Nov. 2. Find tickets here.