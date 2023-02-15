10 questions for the 2023 White Sox heading into spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Pitchers and catchers officially report to Glendale for the White Sox today. Baseball is back.



With a managerial change to Pedro Grifol and a pretty significant coaching staff overhaul, the White Sox enter Spring Training as a club pushing optimism and a vision of better times ahead after a disappointing 2022 season - even if fans currently aren't feeling that optimism. Today begins the White Sox' quest to truly gain back fan respect and support in 2023 and beyond - though, they certainly face an uphill battle in this area.



In an offseason that brought a lot of questions without a ton of answers, here are 10 key questions we as fans should be looking for the White Sox to answer throughout the spring as they get ready for Houston on March 30.

1. What will Rick Hahn have to say about the offseason?

Rick Hahn is scheduled to speak with the media today, and it's assumed that an offseason that has been considered anywhere from underwhelming to an outright failure by fans and the media is going to be thoroughly questioned.



More specifically, media members are likely to ask about two different areas:

The Mike Clevinger situation Rick Hahn's evaluation of his own work this offseason

The White Sox added Andrew Benintendi, Mike Clevinger, and a smattering of minor league pitchers and hitters to the team throughout the offseason. Hahn was quoted as saying the following at his end-of-season press conference:

“Yes, you have to be open to that because, look, we’re not just going to be able to throw money at the problem. You might have to get creative and the trade market may be a more fruitful path for us to go as opposed to free agency in the coming months… You want to make sure that you’re comfortable enough to make those tough decisions about players that you may have signed, developed or traded for and you don’t get caught in some sort of bias in favor of what we thought we put together. But I’m confident that we’ll be able to evaluate any of the opportunities that come along over the next few months objectively… even if that means cutting into guys that we previously thought would be with us for an extended period of time.”

The White Sox proceeded to throw some money at the problem, but overall, the roster remained relatively unchanged. What changed from Hahn's initial comments? How confident does he feel in the team that is currently on the field for the club - and how does Mike Clevinger affect that vision? What other avenues were explored, and why did the club ultimately settle mostly on the team they have on the field?



All of these questions and more are likely to be touched upon on Wednesday, so consider this a question that could see a very quick resolution.

2. Who is going to step up in the clubhouse with the departure of Jose Abreu?

This question was first posed to Eloy Jimenez a few weeks ago. His answer was less than inspiring:

Eloy says that it's going to be weird without José Abreu this season. Asked if there are players on the Sox who can step up and lead now that Abreu is playing in Houston, he shrugs during a long pause and says, "I don't know. I don't have the answer to that." — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) January 23, 2023

However, in a previous conversation with Shane Riordan of 670 The Score, Pedro Grifol expressed optimism in the team’s ability to not only find a new leader following Abreu’s absence but his ability as a manager to lead this group and help develop and empower some new leaders.

“Leadership is 90 percent taking and 10 percent giving. We have leaders in that clubhouse; they just haven’t had to lead yet. Those conversations are going to be a part of spring training and our culture… we will have a leader. I am certain that someone – or more than one – are going to step up and lead.”

So, who are those leaders going to be?



Players like Lance Lynn, Tim Anderson and Yasmani Grandal are natural candidates to step up and become leaders in their own way in the dugout; however, Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada would also make great candidates to help lead a diverse group of players into the next era post-Jose Abreu on the South Side.



Everything Grifol has said on these sorts of questions should make White Sox fans feel good about his ability to lead the clubhouse, however, as of now, it’s clear he still has his work cut out for him in discovering which guys are going to step up.

3. How will the World Baseball Classic affect Pedro Grifol's first Spring as a manager?

There has been a lot of talk about the changes in intensity, energy and effort that are going to take place under the now-Pedro Grifol-managed White Sox. Grifol himself has referenced changes to how the team prepares, practices and competes on the field as important parts of the new culture he plans to bring to Chicago. No matter what sound byte you listen to from Grifol, it usually leaves you with a feeling of optimism.

However, for Grifol to begin to instill his brand of baseball and his coaching culture, he's going to need his guys there to do it. The full team will report at the beginning of next week, and from there, the White Sox will lose seven key contributors to the World Baseball Classic: Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn, Kendall Graveman, Jose Ruiz, Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert.

Games for the World Baseball Classic run from March 8-21. So, there is a solid period of about two to three weeks where Grifol will not have his full team together for periods at a time. It is unclear how often players are returning to their teams between pool play games, but regardless, it's fair to expect that for those two to three weeks, Grifol will be instilling his brand of baseball in a smaller group of individuals. How will that affect his message - if at all? How might Grifol change his style to ensure that his message gets across as soon as possible? These are questions Grifol himself can only answer, but will be interesting to watch as an additional wrinkle to some of the typical growing pains of being a new manager.

