10 Players Bears May Draft When Day 2 of NFL Draft Starts

What a wild and wacky first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. From the Texans trading up to select Will Anderson just moments after drafting C.J. Stroud to the Lions selecting running back Jahmyr Gibbs, there were twists and turns throughout the evening. In the end, several players were taken off the board earlier than expected. More importantly for the Bears, several players who could’ve been drafted remain on the board. The Bears have plenty of draft capital on day two, so if a player they have their eye on continues to drop, they could put together a package of picks to move up into the early stages of round two. Or they could stand pat and make a flurry of moves with the Nos. 53, 61 and 64 picks. Whatever happens, here are some players that could be on the Bears radar on Friday.

KEEANU BENTON - DEFENSIVE TACKLE - WISCONSIN

Since Poles didn’t address the defensive line with his first-round pick, it feels he’ll try to beef up the unit in the second and third rounds. And Benton is certainly a beefy guy. He’s 6’4” and 305 lbs, but he’s athletic too. Benton’s 5.08 40-yd dash was the second-fastest among 300+ pound DTs. He’s exactly the type of player Matt Eberflus wants due to his relentless motor. Benton fights to shed blocks and will pursue the ball until the bitter end. He’s got some position versatility, too, and played both nose tackle and three-tech throughout his college career.

KARL BROOKS - DEFENSIVE END - BOWLING GREEN

The three-tech defensive tackle is described as the engine of Eberflus’ defensive line, but the Bears need pressure from the edges too. We know Poles values impressive Senior Bowl performances among all the college prospect showcases based on his comments from last season, and Brooks was one of the buzziest defensive linemen from this year’s event. He earned praise for his ability to shed blocks with his hands, and his pursuit through the play. Brooks notched 20 sacks over the past two seasons, and added another in the Senior Bowl.

TULI TUIPULOTU - DEFENSIVE LINEMAN - USC

Tuipulotu lined up all over the defensive line over his time at SC, so he could bring some versatility to the group. He was incredibly productive last season, too. Tuipulotu’s 13.5 sacks last year ranked in the nation behind Will Anderson’s 14, but he was equally effective against the run with 22 TFLs, so he can be the true backfield disruptor the Bears need. But the biggest reason he could become a Bear is because his relentless motor fits the culture Matt Eberflus is trying to build on defense perfectly.

ISAIAH MCGUIRE - DEFENSIVE END - MISSOURI

McGuire was an upright rusher a lot of the time for the Tigers, but had success with a hand in the dirt, too. The Bears would ask him to do the latter as a defensive end. He’s got the motor that Eberflus covets, and can defend the run in addition to pressuring the passer. His 9.8% stop rate was tied for 11th among edge defenders with at least 200 run defense snaps last year, per PFF.

ZACH CHARBONNET - RUNNING BACK - UCLA

Poles and Eberflus probably like Charbonnet because Charbonnet reminds them of David Montgomery. The two backs are nearly the same size (Charbonnet: 6’0”, 214 lbs; Montgomery: 5’11”, 224 lbs) and play a similar game. Like Montgomery, Charbonnet relies on his strength, contact balance and elusiveness to rack up yards, not breakaway speed. He’s an effective pass catcher out of the backfield, and is dependable in pass protection. Charbonnet’s style complements Khalil Herbert well and would ensure the Bears have a well-rounded running back room.

DARIUS RUSH - CORNERBACK - SOUTH CAROLINA

The Bears could use another cornerback to compete for the third starting job and Rush is a tantalizing prospect because of his measurables. His blend of speed (4.36 40-yard dash) and length (33 ⅜ in. arms) are truly unparalleled in this class. Rush projects as a good scheme fit, too, with experience playing in 4-3 zone defense at South Carolina. Over the past two seasons, Rush showed off some ball skills with three interceptions, 18 PBUs and one forced fumble.

TRE’VIUS HODGES-TOMLINSON - CORNERBACK - TCU

Takeaways are all-important to Eberflus, and Hodges-Tomlinson had five interceptions and three forced fumbles between 2021 and 2022. Hodges-Tomlinson won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2022, which recognizes the nation’s top CB, in large part because of his NCAA-leading 21 forced incompletions and his stingy 34.6% completion rate allowed. He’s only 5’8”, but he does a great job sticking to wideouts and uses athleticism to make plays on the ball.

JULIUS BRENTS - CORNERBACK - KANSAS STATE

This is a scheme fit pick for Poles. Brents played well in K-State’s zone defense and displayed the field awareness required to succeed. He’s a heavy hitter and flies downhill if screen passes or runs come his way. Brents also plays a physical brand of football to force incompletions at the point of the catch. Most importantly, he had four interceptions in 2022.

LUKE WYPLER - CENTER - OHIO STATE

The Bears used their first-round pick to draft right tackle Darnell Wright, but they’re not done adding to the offensive line. Wypler has the athleticism to succeed in the Bears’ zone running scheme and should fit in well since the Buckeyes deployed something similar. Some experts say Wypler will need to beef up a little bit to pass protect reliably at the NFL level, but he never let his smaller frame hurt him too much at OSU. According to PFF, Wypler only gave up one sack, one hit and 14 pressures over his two seasons as a starter.

JOE TIPPMANN - CENTER - WISCONSIN

If you’re over undersized centers in Chicago, then Tippmann could be your guy. He’s really big, at 6’6”, 313 lbs, but can move surprisingly well for his size. Tippmann is strong when used as the point of attack in the running game, and nimble when asked to kick out in zone schemes. According to PFF, he only surrendered one sack over two seasons as Wisconsin’s starting center.

