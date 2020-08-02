Lake Michigan

10 People Sickened by Carbon Monoxide on Lake Michigan Boat

Authorities received a distress call from the captain of the 32-foot boat at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday

South Haven Area Emergency Services

Ten people aboard a boat on Lake Michigan were sickened after exposure to carbon monoxide, authorities in Michigan said Saturday.

Authorities received a distress call from the captain of the 32-foot boat that was traveling in Michigan from St. Joseph to South Haven around 2:45 p.m.

The boat was intercepted near the South Haven pier. Authorities said all ten people were evaluated and treated at a hospital.

Local

coronavirus illinois 1 hour ago

By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds During Phase Four

Chicago White Sox 2 hours ago

Madrigal's First 4 Big League Hits Help White Sox Top KC 9-2

Several law enforcement agencies responded including the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office and South Haven Area Emergency Services.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Lake MichiganSt. JosephEMSlake michigan boatsouth haven
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us