10 Observations: Max Domi, Blackhawks Rally for Overtime Win Vs. Red Wings

10 observations: Domi, Hawks rally for OT win vs. Wings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime at the United Center on Friday in their home opener.

Here are 10 observations from the win:

1. For the second straight game, the Blackhawks overcame a two-goal deficit and won, even though they needed overtime to do it. Terrific energy in the building, with dueling "Let's Go Red Wings" and "Detroit Sucks" chants all night. Felt like old times again.

2. Have a day, Max Domi. Not only did he score the overtime winner for his first goal with the Blackhawks, but he also won 14 of 18 faceoffs for a win percentage of 77.8 and led all skaters with four takeaways. He was noticeable all game.

3. Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek left the game after the second period because of an apparent injury and did not return. It doesn't sound serious, but we should know more about his status on Saturday. Tough one for him after he dealt with injuries for the majority of last season. Alex Stalock stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief to pick up his first win of the season.

4. This was an extremely chippy game from start to finish. There were 24 combined penalty minutes between the two teams and lots of post-whistle scrums. The crowd loved it.

5. It was hard not to think about whether or not this would be Patrick Kane and/or Jonathan Toews' last home opener with the Blackhawks. The two of them obviously received the loudest ovations when they were introduced. Both of them had their looks in this game, with Toews nearly scoring in the first period and Kane ringing one off the pipe in the second.

6. Andreas Athanasiou scored his first goal in a Chicago sweater, and it came on a penalty shot. It was the 19th penalty shot conversion in franchise history and the first since March 3, 2019, when Toews scored against Arizona. Athanasiou's speed was the reason for the drawn penalty. He can flat-out fly.

7. Dominik Kubalik returned to the United Center for the first time since the Blackhawks moved on from him over the summer, and he had a goal and an assist to give him five points (two goals, three goals) in four games this season. Former Blackhawk Pius Suter also found the back of the net thanks to his skate blade. Decent night for those two.

8. Sam Lafferty continues to impress. He was all over the scoresheet in this game with two assists, three shots on goal, four hits and one takeaway. He was feeling it so much that he started 3-on-3 overtime with Jason Dickinson and Jack Johnson.

9. Detroit's third line: Michael Rasmussen (6-foot-6, 211 pounds), Elmer Soderblom (6-foot-8, 246 pounds) and Oskar Sundqvist (6-foot-3, 220 pounds). That has to be the tallest line in NHL history, right? They're pretty good together too. When the three of them are on the ice at the same time at even strength, the Red Wings are outshooting opponents 22-14, per Natural Stat Trick.

10. A nice compliment before the game by Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who noticed in pre-scouts that Luke Richardson's aggressive new forecheck is a "huge identity" of what the Blackhawks are: "They're a much more ... on-top-of-you-type team than what I played in the past with Tampa." That was evident again in this game.

