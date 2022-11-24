10 Observations: Kirby Dach Scores Shootout Winner Over Blackhawks in Return to Chicago

10 observations: Dach scores SO winner in return to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks fell to the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in a shootout at the United Center on Friday for their sixth straight defeat.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. Kirby Dach returned to the United Center for the first time since being traded to Montreal over the offseason, and he scored the game-winner in a shootout then put his hand to his ear to the Blackhawks fans. That had to feel good. I think he's really benefiting from the change of scenery. He put a lot of pressure on himself in Chicago, but with the Canadiens, Dach is in a situation where he can start fresh, play free and grow with some of the younger players like Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki.

Kirby Dach scores the shootout winner for Montreal then holds his hand up to his ear to the Chicago crowd. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/KelE55vITS — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 25, 2022

2. The Blackhawks gave up the first goal for the seventh straight game and 16th time in 20 games this season. Every other NHL team has scored the first goal at least six times, and the Blackhawks are at only four. They're 2-0-2 when they score first and 4-10-2 when they don't.

3. The Blackhawks were zipping it around on the power play. They had four opportunities and generated 18 shot attempts, 13 shots on goal and six scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick. They finally found the back of the net on their fourth try late in the third period to tie it up at 2-2. The process was definitely there.

4. The Blackhawks outshot their opponent for the second time in three games after outshooting their opponent only once in their first 17 contests, and yet all they have is one point to show for it. They let two points slip away from them in Dallas and at least a point get away against Pittsburgh. The frustration is probably mounting.

5. When Chicago's third line of Colin Blackwell, Jason Dickinson and Jujhar Khaira was on the ice at even strength, the Blackhawks outshot Montreal 8-1. They were noticeable in this game.

6. Caleb Jones needed a game like this. He had a tough stretch before his brother Seth Jones returned to the lineup and is slotted back into a third-pairing role, where he belongs and is good at. He scored his first goal of the season, drew a penalty and finished with five shot attempts (three on goal).

7. Sam Lafferty did not play because of an upper-body injury, and he's expected to miss a few games. He left Wednesday's game against Dallas after the second period and didn't return. The Blackhawks are hoping his injury isn't serious, and they don't seem too concerned about it.

8. Luke Richardson spent four years with Montreal as an assistant coach. Here's what he had to say before the game about his former team, and facing them for the first time as a head coach: "Good memories. They run their organization just like they do here: it's a first-class, Original Six organization. It was special to work there. Definitely going to the Finals was really special and being on the staff to help in that department was great. Good memories but today it's about beating them and enjoying saying hello to them afterward."

9. The Canadiens were supposed to be in the hunt for a lottery pick this season, but they're much closer to a playoff berth than they are to the bottom of the standings. That might be one less team to worry about if you're the Blackhawks.

10. Kaiden Guhle is one of the sneaky-good up-and-coming young defensemen in this league. He's averaging 20:22 of ice time, which ranks No. 3 among rookie skaters. I heard the Blackhawks were very high on him going into the 2020 NHL Draft, but he got taken right before them by Montreal and the Blackhawks drafted Lukas Reichel at No. 17 instead.

