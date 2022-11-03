10 Observations: Jonathan Toews Scores in Overtime as Blackhawks Beat Kings

10 observations: Toews scores in OT as Hawks beat Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks snapped their four-game losing streak with a 2-1 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings at the United Center on Thursday.

Here are 10 observations from the victory:

1. The Blackhawks' offense couldn't get much cooking against the Kings, recording just five shots on goal in the first period and 17 total, which was their second-fewest of the season. Then Jonathan Toews happened in overtime when he scored for the fifth time in six games and the seventh time this season. He also extended his point streak to seven games. A blazing start.

2. With Petr Mrazek (groin) and Alex Stalock (concussion protocol) out, Arvid Soderblom started in goal for the Blackhawks and looked solid again. He stopped the first 18 shots he faced and gave up only one goal on 33 shots. He has now turned aside 101 of 108 shots for a save percentage of .935 in three appearances this season. Chicago's goaltender of the future?

3. Special teams was almost a non-factor in this game — Chicago had one power play and Los Angeles had two but there were zero conversions. The Kings controlled the play at 5-on-5, where they generated 27 scoring chances to Chicago's 12, per Natural Stat Trick.

4. When the Kings' first line of Adrian Kempe, Anze Kopitar and Gabriel Vilardi were on the ice together at even strength, the Kings led in shot attempts (19-8), shots on goal (10-2) and scoring chances (10-2) and high-danger chances (7-1). They were flying.

5. The Blackhawks rank No. 1 in faceoff win percentage at 59.2. The Kings rank No. 5 at 53.7. In this game, the Blackhawks won only 21 of 53 faceoffs for a win percentage of 39.6. By the way, Chicago hasn't finished a season higher than 16th in faceoff win percentage since the 2014-15 season. Wild.

6. I liked Jujhar Khaira sticking up for Reese Johnson in the first period after Johnson was hit from behind, which oddly didn't warrant a boarding penalty. But I must admit, given his head injury history, I did hold my breath during Khaira's scrap with Brendan Lemieux, who now has 31 fights in his NHL career.

7. The Blackhawks had only four giveaways on Saturday vs. Buffalo. In the three games since: 14, 15 and 13, respectively. Eight of their 13 giveaways against the Kings came in the first period, so the puck management got better as the game progressed but it's still a work in progress.

8. Caleb Jones is playing some pretty good hockey as of late. With a primary assist on Jason Dickinson's goal, he now has six points (all assists) in the six games since being a healthy scratch on Oct. 23 vs. Seattle. He's done a respectable job filling in for his brother Seth on the top power-play unit, too.

9. Phillip Danault is as good a shutdown centerman as there is in the NHL. I'll always say he's the one that got away from the Blackhawks, because that trade was a head-scratcher the second it happened. Imagine if he had been Chicago's second-line center post-2015 Stanley Cup. It would've changed the dynamic so much for the Blackhawks.

10. The Blackhawks celebrated Hockey Fights Cancer Night, and Troy Murray was part of the ceremonial puck drop for the second straight season. He was accompanied by Penelope Gomez, a 6-year-old from Shorewood whose cancer has been in remission since July after battling Neuroblastoma. Special night at the United Center.

