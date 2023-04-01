10 Observations: Jonathan Toews Returns But Blackhawks Drop 8th Straight

10 observations: Toews returns but Hawks drop 8th straight originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jonathan Toews returned to the lineup but the Blackhawks fell to the New Jersey Devils 6-3 at the United Center on Saturday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks have lost eight straight games, which matches a season-long. They've lost eight in a row three times this season. They're being outscored 37-13 during this current stretch.

2. Toews made a surprisingly early return after missing the last 27 games with an illness. He skated on the fourth line with Reese Johnson and Austin Wagner, but was promoted to the first line midway through the third period and connected with Andreas Athanasiou to pull the Blackhawks within 4-3. He also had two shot attempts (one on goal), won eight of 12 faceoffs, and logged 14:00 of ice time. Chicago's captain received a very loud reception when he was announced as one of the starters.

Loud cheers as Jonathan Toews is announced as a starter in his first game since Jan. 28. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ityX6D2sPg — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 2, 2023

3. In the first period, the Devils led 21-4 in shot attempts and 9-1 in scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick. It didn't feel that one-sided though because the Blackhawks limited them to only two high-danger chances and went into the intermission 0-0.

4. The second period was a different story. Much more action. The two teams combined for five goals — three for New Jersey, two for Chicago. Jason Dickinson nearly scored the go-ahead goal towards the end of the frame but was denied by Mackenzie Blackwood. Jesper Boqvist — yes, the older brother of former Blackhawks prospect Adam Boqvist — went the other way and put the Devils in front 3-2.

5. Dougie Hamilton has scored a goal in three straight games against the Blackhawks. He also has three assists over that stretch. I'm sure he wishes Chicago could be on the schedule more than twice a year.

6. Tyler Johnson scored in his third straight game after going 14 in a row without one. He's quietly heating up. He has 11 goals in 50 games this season. His 82-game pace is 18, which would have been his highest total since he tied a career-high 29 with Tampa Bay in 2018-19.

7. Taylor Raddysh recorded two assists for the second straight game after having zero points in his previous four contests. His production has been a bit inconsistent this season, but he's at 20 goals and is three points away from 40. By the way, Raddysh is the only Blackhawk to appear in every game this season.

8. The Blackhawks had a tough night at the faceoff circle. They won only 23 of 51 draws for a win percentage of 45.1. It would've been even worse without the return of Toews.

9. The Blackhawks finished with 23 blocked shots, including 11 in the first period. Their season average per-60 minutes is 15.5.

10. The Devils are currently slated to face the New York Rangers in the first round, but the No. 1 seed in the Metropolitan Division is still within reach. They trail Carolina by one point but the Hurricanes have one game in hand. I think the hockey world is really pulling for Devils-Rangers out of the gates though.

