10 Observations: Caleb Jones Scores OT Winner as Blackhawks Beat Coyotes

10 observations: Caleb Jones scores OT winner as Hawks beat Coyotes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in overtime at the United Center on Friday.

Here are 10 observations from the win:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

1. The Blackhawks had a sluggish start after giving up two goals in the first period, but they rallied back by scoring three consecutive goals — one in each period — and the game-winner in overtime thanks to Caleb Jones. Good win for the locker room morale, bad win for the Connor Bedard sweepstakes.

2. Andreas Athanasiou was absolutely flying. He scored his 11th goal of the season, had two assists, a game-high 12 shot attempts, tied a career-high with eight shots on goal and also drew a penalty on the play that led to Colin Blackwell's go-ahead goal late in the third period. He didn't play a ton in regulation, but when he was out there, he made things happen. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said after the game that he was "a difference-maker tonight."

3. Seth Jones scored his fifth goal in the last 14 games and has 14 points over that stretch after having only one goal and 10 points in his previous 26. Jones also had six shots on goal, which tied his season-high. He's been on fire ever since being named an All-Star.

4. The Blackhawks thought they made it 3-2 in the second period after Max Domi made a terrific play to Taylor Raddysh, but the officials waved it off immediately for goaltender interference. It didn't end up mattering, but it would've been a sweet highlight video.

Max Domi with a terrific pass to Taylor Raddysh for the goal but it gets waved off for goaltender interference. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/7nLRqYddnn — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 11, 2023

5. Jaxson Stauber bounced back nicely after allowing two goals on his first eight shots. His best save in regulation came with 13:24 left in the third period in a 2-2 score when he robbed Nick Bjugstad of a goal and then he topped it in overtime with a big-time stop. I don't think Stauber will like some of the goals he gave up, but he's the first goaltender in Blackhawks history to start his career 3-0-0, so that's probably all that matters in his eyes.

6. Former Blackhawk Nick Schmaltz had himself a night. He scored a goal, added two assists and had a solid takeaway that robbed Jason Dickinson of a scoring chance on a breakaway in the third period.

7. I thought the fourth line of MacKenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson and Boris Katchouk was very noticeable. The three of them created chances, threw their bodies around, and didn't give up too much defensively.

8. Before the game, Patrick Kane made some very candid comments about the Vladimir Tarasenko trade to the New York Rangers: "It’s not like the happiest I’ve been to hear about a trade. I think the Rangers are a team that you definitely pay attention to and definitely are intrigued by, for obvious reasons. If things were going to happen, that was a team I was definitely looking at. It seems like they kind of filled their void and went ahead and made a deal, so it is what it is."

9. 15 scouts/representatives were in attendance: Anaheim, Buffalo, Minnesota, Montreal, N.Y. Rangers, New Jersey, Ottawa (2), Pittsburgh (2), Seattle, Tampa Bay (2) and Vegas (2). Lots of potential trade pieces in this game, with Jakob Chychrun being the most notable one for Arizona.

10. Jonathan Toews missed his second straight game with a non-COVID illness. He won't be with the team for the start of the four-game Canadian road trip, but Richardson left the door open that he could join them mid-trip: "If he feels good, he’ll maybe join us on the trip. We’re just letting him get his feet wet and get his strength back. He had a really solid bike ride yesterday and felt good after, so that’s a good first step."

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.