10 Observations: Bulls' Defense Rests in Tight Loss to Spurs

10 observations: Bulls' defense rests in loss to Spurs

Show just the Chicago Bulls' side of the box score, and Friday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs might look like a win on the surface.

Fifty-seven bench points, led by banner nights from Coby White and Andre Drummond. A 33-point performance for DeMar DeRozan on a night he entered the 20,000-point club. Plus 31 points off 20 Spurs turnovers.

But the full scope of the contest was an opportunity that slipped through the Bulls' fingers. A 129-124 loss dropped them to 3-3 on the season, with a marquee matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers looming.

Here are 10 observations:

1. DeRozan did not waste much time before eclipsing 20,000 career points in his old stomping ground. With 12 in the first quarter, he did so while the night was young, and in fitting fashion, clinched the milestone with a pull-up midrange jumper.

Ever the class act, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who shares a close bond with DeRozan from their three seasons together in San Antonio, called a timeout immediately after the bucket to allow the moment to be honored:

DeRozan is the 50th player in NBA history to score 20,000 career points (54th if including ABA players). Next to pass on the all-time scoring list is Antawn Jamison, who scored 20,042 in his 16 seasons.

2. The basketball game at hand, though, did not start strong for the Bulls. The Spurs jumped out to a 17-5 lead by the 8:30 mark of the first quarter, making five of their first six 3-point attempts, including 3-for-3 from Keldon Johnson.

In fact, San Antonio, which entered play eighth in the NBA in 3-point percentage and 13th in attempts per game, shot the ball in such scalding fashion that the Bulls, who entered 29th in opponent 3-point percentage allowed on the young season, over-extended and fouled two 3-point shooters in the first half, in addition to allowing 9-for-20 long range shooting. Their scalding shooting splits endured throughout.

3. Stop us if you have heard this before: It was the second unit that brought the Bulls back. Trailing by as many as 14 in the first quarter, the Bulls pulled ahead by as many as nine in the second. By the end of the first half, when the Spurs led 62-60, the Bulls' reserves (32 points) had actually outscored their starters (28); by game's end, they topped the season-high for bench scoring they last set Wednesday against Indiana with 57 points.

Outside of the names that will draw more shine, Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr. each chipped in 6 points, with Green adding 3 steals, and Goran Dragić notched 9 points and 5 assists. Donovan's rotation ran 10 men deep — one short of his preferred 11 — with Zach LaVine out to knee injury management.

4. White authored by far his best stretch of play of the season in the first half, scoring 13 points, making 3-of-5 3-point attempts (while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, overall) and handing out 3 assists in 17 minutes across the opening two quarters. The Bulls were +16 with him on the court in that span.

Better yet, after Ayo Dosunmu entered concussion protocol early in the third quarter, White continued to be a positive, tacking on 4 more points and a number of controlled drives, exhibiting, as Stacey King mentioned multiple times on the broadcast, markedly improved ball-handling chops.

White has been in and out of head coach Billy Donovan's preferred rotation, and up and down in his production, early in the season. He entered play averaging 6.2 points in 20.2 minutes with underwhelming shooting splits — 34.4 percent from the field, 6-for-23 from 3-point range — through five games. But in this one, he found he looked supremely confident en route to 19 points (7-for-14 shooting, 3-for-7 from 3) and 4 assists in a season-high 31 minutes.

The one sour spot: White, fouled on a 3-point shot with 17.8 seconds to play, made just two of three free throws, which hurt the Bulls' last-ditch comeback effort (that, it should be noted, was likely to be doomed regardless).

5. White's contributions were especially needed because: One, LaVine missed his third game of the season as he continues to manage the left knee that went under the knife this offseason and experienced soreness in the aftermath of the preseason; and two, Dosunmu left game early in the second half after banging his head on Johnson's right knee, which kept him out from the 9:05 mark of the third quarter to the 8:25 mark of the fourth.

6. Drummond's production on a per-minute basis continues to bend the mind. In the first half of this game, he tallied 9 points (4-for-5 shooting), 8 rebounds and 2 assists in just 12 minutes, helping to completely flip the script of the game between the end of the first and second quarters.

That impact continued in the second half, even in the aftermath of a hard fall on a shooting foul by Zach Collins late in the third quarter. Drummond appeared to be in significant pain after the incident, clutching his left shoulder, but stayed in the game. After missing both of the ensuing free throws, he made a floater and a tightly-contested layup — a gritty stretch pervaded by him wincing in discomfort.

And he wasn't done. In the fourth quarter, Drummond added another 6 boards to finish with 17 points (8-for-12 shooting), 14 rebounds and 3 steals, even drawing stretch run playing time over Vučević in a significant development.

7. Those contributions were especially needed because Nikola Vučević badly struggled, scoring 9 points on 4-for-13 shooting (1-for-5 from 3) and amassing just 5 rebounds. Donovan turned to Drummond over him at the 2:41 mark of the fourth, a sound move given how each of his centers was playing, but certainly something to monitor moving forward.

8. With LaVine out, Dosunmu presumably hampered, and Vučević off-rhythm, Donovan from the 2:41 mark of the fourth quarter to the 21.6-second mark — when in need of 3-pointers over all else — played Dragić, Alex Caruso (who started for LaVine), DeRozan, Green and Drummond.

However, the Spurs outlasted the visitors, taking advantage of a series of 50-50 plays. One crucial one that went against the Bulls: Donovan challenged an offensive foul on Green in which Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan hovered directly in the vicinity of the charge circle. A bang-bang play, the call on the floor stood, and the Spurs won the remainder of the stretch run 11-8.

9. The Bulls generated advantages with their activity in passing and driving lanes — nabbing 13 steals, scoring 30 points off 21 turnovers, and tallying 25 fastbreak points — and on the glass, pulling down 15 offensive rebounds and converting 22 second chance points.

But in all, this was not a banner night for the defense. The Bulls allowed 129 points (58 in the paint), gaudy 53.5/42.1/80.8 percent shooting splits and 37 assists to San Antonio in a back-and-forth affair, headlined by outbursts by Johnson (33 points, six made 3-pointers), Jakob Poeltl (21 points, 13 rebounds) and Collins (16 points).

10. For the second game in a row, Patrick Williams broke into double figures in the scoring column, a welcome development. Encouragingly, his 10 points came in a variety of ways: A coast to coast layup after pulling down a rebound in the third quarter, a DeRozan-esque turnaround midrange jump shot. And, perhaps best of all, Williams augmented those contributions by playing an active defensive game, generating a number of deflections and 3 steals.

That he played just 20 minutes and did not pull down his first rebound until the third quarter were notable happenings, but more footnote than headline given the myriad ways he made an impact. Perhaps something to build on.

Next up for the Bulls: Back home to host the 76ers on Saturday.

