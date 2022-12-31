10 Observations: Blue Jackets Get Revenge, Beat Blackhawks to Wrap Up 2022

10 observations: Blue Jackets get revenge, beat Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks scored the first goal for just the seventh time this season, and two of those goals have come against Columbus. But they couldn't take advantage and suffered their first loss in regulation (4-1-2) this season when scoring first. They're 4-22-4 when they give up the first goal.

2. The third line of Andreas Athanasiou, Jason Dickinson and Sam Laffery has been Chicago's best line the last couple games, and Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson rewarded that trio by throwing them out for the starting lineup. He wanted them to set the tone, and they did. On their fourth shift, that line was on the ice for the opening goal, with Athanasiou finding the back of the net.

3. Athanasiou was noticeable all game. His speed can be a difference-maker when he's feeling it. He scored his eighth of the season and also drew three penalties in the second period.

4. The bad news? The Blackhawks went 0-for-5 on the power play and gave up two shorthanded goals. They registered only three shots on the first four opportunities.

5. The Blackhawks gave up a heartbreaker of a goal with three seconds left in the second period, and it was a self-inflicted wound. It was right after a power play, and there was confusion on the bench over who should be on the ice. The Blackhawks had only four guys out there and Columbus made them pay by making it 3-1, which felt like the dagger. It was the fourth time in the last six games the Blackhawks allowed a goal in the final minute of the second period.

#Blackhawks with some confusion on the bench on Blue Jackets' goal in the dying seconds of the second period. Only 4 players were on the ice. pic.twitter.com/APHklzoz7q — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 31, 2022

6. Scoring chances during 5-on-5 action in the second period, per Natural Stat Trick: 11-0 Columbus. For the game: 25-9. That's all you need to know.

7. Alex Stalock earned his second straight start, and he deserved it. He was really good all game and made some high-quality saves in the first period, including a save of the year candidate on Johnny Gaudreau. That was the highlight of the game for the Blackhawks. Stalock stopped 34 of 37 shots for a save percentage of .919.

8. Seth Jones made his return to Columbus for the first time since the blockbuster trade. Well, technically. Last season, he was pulled off the ice during morning skate because of a positive COVID-19 test and didn’t play. It was a rough start for him in this game, committing two penalties in the first period, with the Blue Jackets scoring on the second one.

9. The Blackhawks have 16 goals in their last 12 games, and five of those goals came against Columbus on Dec. 23. The offense is as dry as it gets right now.

10. The Blackhawks have 20 points in 35 games, which ranks dead last in the NHL. The Blue Jackets have 24 points in 35 games. Right now, the Blackhawks have the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick and the Blues Jackets have the third-best odds.

