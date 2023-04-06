10 Observations: Blackhawks Shut Out for 9th Time in Loss to Canucks

10 observations: Hawks shut out for 9th time in loss to Canucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks were shut out for the ninth time this season after falling to the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 at Rogers Arena on Thursday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks generated 14 high-danger chances at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick, which was tied for their second-highest total of the season. They definitely had their looks but couldn't capitalize.

2. The Blackhawks had zero power-plays on Tuesday against Calgary. They had three in this game, generating eight shots on goal and five scoring chances in six minutes of action. Boris Katchouk, most notably, was robbed on the first opportunity, which would have put Chicago ahead 1-0. He'll probably be thinking about that in his sleep.

3. This was an extremely physical game. The Blackhawks were credited with 35 hits and the Canucks had 42, and things got extra chippy in the third period. Perhaps both teams felt like turning back the clock. Man, those Blackhawks-Canucks playoff series' from 2009-11 were fun.

4. Seth Jones has had some tough luck against Vancouver this season. Less than two weeks ago at the United Center, Phillip Di Giuseppe scored a goal after his shot went off Jones' skate and in. In this game, Vitali Kravtsov put Vancouver ahead 2-0 on the power play after his shot deflected off Jones' stick in front. Jones let out his frustration with a big yell.

5. When the second line of Jason Dickinson, Tyler Johnson and Taylor Raddysh was on the ice together at even strength, the Blackhawks led 10-1 in scoring chances. That was, by far, the best trio of the night for Chicago.

6. Alex Stalock has made some highlight-reel saves this season, and he added another one to his package after making a two-pad stack stop in the second period on Anthony Beauvillier. Throwing it back.

Oh baby, what a save by Alex Stalock. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/SKyPXlUKdA — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 7, 2023

7. The Blackhawks gave up only 16 scoring chances at 5-on-5, which was tied for their third-fewest in a game this season. Not bad. They didn't give up too much.

8. If you've had any doubts that Jonathan Toews' passion has potentially waned, watch below. Whatever the future holds for him, I don't think his competitiveness will ever go away.

9. Every time the Blackhawks play Vancouver, I think about how GM Kyle Davidson acquired a second-round draft pick and Jason Dickinson for Riley Stillman, who is no longer with the team; he was traded to Buffalo at the deadline. What a deal that was for Chicago.

10. The Frozen Four kicked off on Thursday in Tampa Bay, and all three Blackhawks prospects got eliminated in the semifinals. Drew Commesso made 28 saves and Ryan Greene had a quiet night in Boston University's 6-2 loss to Minnesota while Frank Nazar had one shot on goal in Michigan's 5-2 loss to Quinnipiac.

