10 Observations: Blackhawks Record Only 18 Shots in Loss to Stars

The Blackhawks dropped their sixth straight game after falling to the Dallas Stars 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks had an extremely difficult time generating anything offensively. At one point, they were being outshot 23-5 late in the second period. They also had zero high-danger chances through two periods and finished with 18 shots on goal, which was tied for their third-fewest of the season.

2. What a wildly unentertaining first period. The Blackhawks' first shot attempt didn't come until the 13:47 mark, which was a Lukas Reichel shot on goal. They finished with only six attempts in the period while the Stars had 15 attempts and scored two goals on their first nine shots.

3. Jujhar Khaira did not play because of a non-COVID illness, so the Blackhawks rolled with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Midway through though, Ian Mitchell started to take his shifts at forward, like Caleb Jones did earlier in the season.

4. In the third period, Luke Glendening scored a shorthanded goal to make it 4-0 Stars then bulldozed over Alex Stalock, who laid on the ice for a bit before popping back up and staying in the game. He was not happy about it, and continued to jaw at the officials throughout the period, which eventually led to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and then an ejection with 3:37 left in regulation. He's probably sensitive to that kind of play because he missed time earlier in the season with a concussion and ocular dysfunction.

5. Max Domi made his return to Chicago for the first time since the March 2 trade to Dallas. He loved being a Blackhawk, and I could see a scenario where he re-signs over the summer if both sides are interested in a reunion. Domi said before the game: "I made some friendships that will last a lifetime in Chicago, for sure. I know it was a real short time, but I felt like I was here a lot longer than I was. I really enjoyed my time."

6. The Blackhawks recalled defenseman Alex Vlasic from Rockford and inserted him into the lineup. It was his first NHL action of the season. He looked really confident. He used his long stick to disrupt a few plays, had three takeaways, two shots on goal, one blocked shot, one hit and finished with 19:53 of ice time, which led the team.

7. The Blackhawks had another tough night in the puck management department. They had 15 giveaways in this game after having 18 on Sunday against Vancouver.

8. Tyler Johnson finally ended his goal drought at 14 games after putting his team on the board in the third period. It didn't matter in the end, but he got cruelly robbed of a couple goals last game, so it probably felt like a relief for him. Wyatt Kaiser recorded an assist on the goal for his first career NHL point.

9. The Blackhawks have shut down Philipp Kurashev for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. He doesn't need surgery, but it will take a little time to heal. Tough way to end the season for him, but as a pending restricted free agent who is eligible for arbitration, it makes sense not to rush things. I expect him to be back next season and play a top-six role.

10. Jonathan Toews spoke to the media on Tuesday morning for the first time in months, and he acknowledged that part of the reason he's pushing to make a comeback before the season ends is that he realizes this could be it for his time in Chicago: "Regardless of what happens in the future this summer, it's definitely on my mind that this could be my last few weeks here in Chicago as a Blackhawk, and so that's definitely very important for me to just go out there and enjoy the game and just kind of soak it in and just really appreciate everything I've been able to be a part of here in Chicago and show my appreciation to the fans as well."

