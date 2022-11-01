10 Observations: Blackhawks Offense Dries Up in Loss to Islanders

10 observations: Hawks offense dries up in loss to Isles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks fell to the New York Islanders 3-1 at the United Center on Tuesday for their fourth consecutive defeat.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

1. Alex Stalock left the game just 2:56 into the first period after Casey Cizikas ran over Chicago's goaltender while taking the puck to the net. Stalock did not return and was placed in concussion protocol after the game, which means the Blackhawks are now down two goaltenders with Petr Mrazek still working his way back from a groin injury. Not ideal.

Alex Stalock is leaving the game after a violent collision and Casey Cizikas is given a 5-minute penalty and game misconduct for goaltender interference. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/I3QJloDoaw — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 2, 2022

2. The Blackhawks, who had zero power plays on Sunday, were awarded a five-minute man advantage because of the Cizikas major penalty and game misconduct from the Stalock incident. The Blackhawks failed to capitalize on their opportunity, generating only two scoring chances in those five minutes, per Natural Stat Trick. They had a really hard time getting set up in the offensive zone.

3. The Blackhawks committed three straight penalties in the first period and the Islanders finally made them pay on the third one. It was just the fourth power-play goal of the season for the Islanders.

4. Arvid Soderblom entered the game in relief and stopped 28 of 30 shots for a save percentage of .933. Overall, he was solid, although he probably would've liked to have the second goal back.

5. The Blackhawks have played some entertaining hockey at the United Center this season. This wasn't one of those games, which is no surprise. The Islanders are seemingly always involved in low-scoring, tight-checking affairs.

6. At even strength, scoring chances were 11-11 and high-danger chances were 2-2 through two periods. In the third period, the shots on goal through the first half were 9-0 Islanders. One team came out with a push and the other one didn't, but the Blackhawks did gain some momentum with a pair of power plays in the second half of the third period.

7. Jonathan Toews gave the Blackhawks some life in the third period when he scored his sixth goal of the season in his 10th game. He's already halfway to matching his total from all of last season and is now on pace for 49 goals this season. He also extended his point streak to six games. What a roaring start for him.

8. Before Tuesday, the Blackhawks had scored at least three goals in seven straight games. They had scored at least four goals in five of those games. The offense dried up in this one, and they probably felt the absences of both Tyler Johnson and Seth Jones.

9. Mat Barzal doesn't have a goal yet this season. He does have 10 assists though. He's so talented and could easily be a 90-plus-point player if he played in a system that allows offensive players to flourish. I can watch him skate all day.

10. The Blackhawks celebrated Native American Heritage Night with special pregame and in-arena festivities that included live performances from dancers, an opening performance featuring a Drum Circle, an art exhibition and more. All veterans on the ice for the National Anthem were also of Native American descent.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.