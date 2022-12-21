10 Observations: Blackhawks Lose to Predators, Drop 8th Straight

10 observations: Hawks lose to Predators, drop 8th straight originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks dropped their eighth straight game after falling to the Nashville Predators 4-2 at the United Center on Wednesday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. After giving up the first goal for the 26th time in 31 games this season, the Blackhawks scored two goals in 37 seconds towards the end of the second period and held a lead for the first time since Dec. 3, a span of 456:40 minutes. But it lasted 3:15 after Nashville tied things up at 2-2. A short-lived lead.

2. Jake McCabe took a stick to the face in the first period and immediately went to the locker room. The stick rode up and hit him in the eye. He did not return after needing a few stitches and eye drops, but he's expected to be fine. Chicago's defensemen can't catch a break. Jarred Tinordi had surgery on Monday to fix some facial fractures after taking a puck to the face, less than two weeks after taking a skate to the chin area that required 50-100 stitches.

Jake McCabe takes a stick to the face, inside his visor and goes straight to the locker room.



Man, the defensemen are cursed right now. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/6DoA79RJoU — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 22, 2022

3. The Blackhawks had a four-minute power play after McCabe left the game but they didn't do much with it and finished 0-for-4 on the night. They need the power play to get going again. It got better as the game went along but not enough.

4. On the other side of special teams, the Blackhawks were on the penalty kill only twice but the Predators scored six seconds into the first one to make it a 4-2 score in the third period. The Blackhawks have given up a power-play goal in seven straight games. Both departments are struggling right now.

5. Patrick Kane should've had at least three or four points in this game. He was generating chances all night and did everything but get on the scoresheet. He snapped his stick over the bench after the game after being robbed of a goal in the final seconds of the game.

6. Petr Mrazek had a solid game. It's going to be hard for Chicago's goaltenders to have save percentages this season that reflect good performances.

7. The Blackhawks allowed 15 high-danger chances at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick. It was tied for their third-highest total of the season.

8. Head coach Luke Richardson said he wants to see Ian Mitchell shoot the puck more, especially on the power play. He followed through with that advice. Mitchell recorded four shot attempts, two of which were on goal. Baby steps.

9. Isaak Phillips made his season debut and was on the second pairing with Connor Murphy. He looked confident. He was on the ice for the first goal against, but that was a poor line change by the forwards, not a defensemen issue. Phillips was credited with five hits, which tied Murphy for the team lead. The upside is evident with him.

10. The Blackhawks wore their white jerseys at home for the first time since Oct. 26, 2009. The NHL should permanently bring back the home whites. I like seeing the opposing team's colored jerseys come through the United Center. When Toronto comes to town, I want to see the blue. When it's Dallas, I want to see green. When it's Nashville, yellow. When it's Washington, red. Who's with me?

