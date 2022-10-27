10 Observations: Blackhawks Lose to Oilers in Heartbreaking Fashion

10 observations: Hawks lose to Oilers in heartbreaker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks fell to the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 at the United Center on Thursday to snap a four-game winning streak.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. This was a roller-coaster of a game, and it ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane tied it up at 5-5 with 3:11 left in regulation but Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winner with 37.6 seconds remaining to essentially end it. I think everybody in the building was getting ready for overtime but we didn't get it. Bummer. Feels like both teams deserved at least a point.

2. The second period was one of the most bizarre periods I've seen in a long time. There were 14 minor penalties between the two teams — nine for Edmonton and five for Chicago. Only 4:56 of the 20 minutes were played at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick. Bonkers.

3. Evander Kane played the role of a villain in this game. He committed three of Edmonton's nine penalties in the second period. The first one was a four-minute cross-checking penalty on Connor Murphy and the second was unsportsmanlike conduct after jawing with the officials from the bench. He thought he scored a goal in the second period and skated by the entire Chicago bench for the celebration, but it was eventually disallowed for goaltender interference.

4. The Blackhawks had nine power plays in the second period and 10 total. They converted on two of those, one of which was a 5-on-3 advantage. They went into Thursday with the second-best power play percentage in the NHL and it stayed hot, although they probably could've used another one given they had double-digit opportunities.

5. On the other side of the special teams, the Blackhawks had an off night on the penalty kill. Most teams usually do against the Oilers, who went 3-for-7 on the power play.

6. What a special player Connor McDavid is. He had a hat trick, an assist and drew two penalties. McDavid is my pick to win the Art Ross Trophy this season, but here's a bolder prediction: I think he's going to win the Rocket Richard too.

7. Like Kane, Max Domi had a goal and two assists for a three-point night. He's up to seven points (four goals, three assists) in six games this season. He also won nine of 12 faceoffs for a win percentage of 75.0. What a start he's having at the dot.

8. Good for Reese Johnson, who was a healthy scratch for four straight games before re-entering the lineup. On his go-ahead goal in the first period, he helped create a rebound by screening the goaltender then cleaned things up for his first of the season. He took only nine shifts because of the chaotic game, but he was noticeable when he was on the ice.

9. Kane on his assessment of the Blackhawks through seven games: "Very happy with the team. I feel like with this group, competitive every night and we have confidence that we're going to win. That's a team that got better over the summer and they went to a Conference Final last year, so I think we should feel good about where we're at because I feel like we can play better too."

10. Before the game, the Blackhawks placed Tyler Johnson on injured reserve with a left ankle sprain, retroactive to Oct. 25. He’s expected to miss a few weeks, but a bullet was definitely dodged. The injury looked so much worse in real time.

