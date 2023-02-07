10 Observations: Blackhawks Lose to Ducks in OT for First Time Since 2018

10 observations: Hawks lose to Ducks for first time since 2018 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks fell to the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime at the United Center on Tuesday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks suffered their first loss against Anaheim since Dec. 5, 2018. They had previously won eight straight against the Ducks and outscored them 35-17 over that span for a goal differential of +18.

2. Jonathan Toews did not play because of a non-COVID illness for the third time in two months. He didn't practice on Sunday or Monday, and didn't participate in the team's morning skate on Tuesday. I find his absence a little unusual. The Blackhawks are hoping he will be back for their next game on Friday vs. Arizona.

3. It was a sleepy first period, a better second (two goals each for Chicago and Anaheim), and an entertaining third period even though there wasn't any scoring. The Blackhawks outplayed the Ducks but couldn't come away with two points.

4. Petr Mrazek probably won't be crazy about his performance in this game. The poor rebound control on the first shot is what it is, but the second goal should have never gone in. It was a harmless shot and came from a low-danger area. I think he might've lost it in Seth Jones' legs. He'd be the first to tell you too that he should make that save.

Well this is a goal Petr Mrazek would like to have back. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/KJ9SFtpepv — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 8, 2023

5. Jason Dickinson has been on an absolute heater as of late, and the bye week didn't appear to slow him down. He scored a goal in his third straight game and added a primary assist for his seventh point in six games. He had only four points in his previous 30 contests.

6. Patrick Kane recorded a primary assist on Dickinson's goal to extend his point streak to 11 games against the Ducks. He also has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in his last four games against them. He could've had a few more in this game, too. Kane was flying.

7. I counted five total posts in this game. Anaheim had three and Chicago had two. The goaltenders will be hearing some ringing in their sleep.

8. The Blackhawks and Ducks will likely be jockeying all season long to secure the best odds at the No. 1 overall pick. After Tuesday, Chicago has 35 points in 49 games and Anaheim has 40 points in 52 games. The two teams will square off again in Anaheim on Feb. 27, which will be four days before the trade deadline.

9. There are four home games left before the March 3 trade deadline, which is wild to think about. Kane said he's going to try cherishing them, even though it's still unclear what's going to happen between now and then: "I've always loved playing at the United Center in front of the crowd here. You kind of wish you had a little bit more time here this month, but it is what it is, so cherish all these games."

10. The Blackhawks honored franchise legend Bobby Hull before the game with a moment of silence and video montage after he died on Jan. 30 at the age of 84. I think that was the appropriate decision in the grand scheme of things.

The Blackhawks honor Bobby Hull before tonight's game pic.twitter.com/4kB17NsT69 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 8, 2023

