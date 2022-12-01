10 Observations: Blackhawks Fall to Oilers, Lose 8th Straight

10 observations: Hawks fall to Oilers, lose 8th straight originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks fell to the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 at the United Center on Wednesday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

1. The Blackhawks have lost eight in a row, and even though they had a decent start, they've now given up the first goal in nine straight. It's not going to get any easier with an upcoming three-game road trip against the N.Y. Rangers, N.Y. Islanders and New Jersey Devils.

2. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid were recently reunited on the same line and they are just so fun to watch together. They think the game the same way and complement each other so well. They combined for three goals, two assists and 15 shots on goal in this game and teamed up for the game-winner. The Oilers also led 27-6 in scoring chances when they were on the ice together in all situations. Just dominant.

3. McDavid had only four points (two goals, two assists) in his first six career games at the United Center. He has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last three games in Chicago. His goal in the third period was a thing of beauty.

4. What a wild third period it was. The two teams combined for six goals, and the Blackhawks pulled within one after Max Domi and MacKenzie Entwistle scored 19 seconds apart and then again at 5-4 when Domi scored his second of the night. The Oilers dominated play in the early part of the period but the Blackhawks somehow found a way to claw back. They nearly tied it with 13 seconds left but Taylor Raddysh was denied.

5. The Oilers had three power plays. They generated 20 shot attempts, 13 shots on goal and nine scoring chances in those six minutes. I'm pretty sure they hit two posts, too. They did everything but score.

6. I know Alex Stalock is still working his way back from a concussion so he's not available, but at some point, the Blackhawks have to get Arvid Soderblom back to Rockford. Being hung out to dry can't be great for his confidence.

7. Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews played on a line together for the first time all season. When they were on the ice together at even strength, the Blackhawks were outshot 10-2. I'd roll it back though. A one-game sample size isn't enough to blow up the lines again.

8. Connor Murphy logged 15:06 of ice time, which was by far his lowest total of the season. That number should've been way higher against a high-powered offensive team like Edmonton.

9. The Blackhawks finally got some production from their bottom six with goals from Entwistle and Boris Katchouk, both of whom scored their first goals of the season. Although I think Jack Johnson got robbed on Katchouk's goal because his shot from the point just barely grazed Katchouk's pants. Andrew Shaw would be proud.

10. There were 15 NHL scouts/representatives in attendance: Boston, Buffalo, Carolina, Colorado, Columbus, Los Angeles, Montreal, New Jersey, San Jose, Seattle (2), Tampa Bay, Washington, Winnipeg (2).

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.